TN lawmaker to propose law abolishing statewide grocery tax

The holiday saved the average family an estimated $100 over a three-month period.
The holiday saved the average family an estimated $100 over a three-month period.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday came to an end Tuesday night.

The holiday saved the average family an estimated $100 over a three-month period.

Rep. Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville) plans to propose a law that would abolish the grocery tax and replace it with taxes on corporations. Democrats have advocated for eliminating the grocery tax annually, Behn said.

“I’m calling on corporations to pay their fair share of taxes in order to abolish the grocery tax,” Behn said. “I would challenge the Republicans across the aisle to join me in fighting to abolish it because it hurts their working-class families as well.”

Tennessee does not have a state income tax and is one of 13 states with a grocery tax. Tennessee already has the second lowest tax burden of all 50 states, Gov. Bill Lee’s office said. The tax holiday was part of the Tennessee Tax Works Act, which was the biggest tax cut in Tennessee’s history.

“The Lee administration will continue to consider every opportunity to keep money in Tennesseans’ pockets,” Gov. Lee’s office said.

Shoppers like Serifatu Walton would like to see taxes on things that aren’t necessary. She said she appreciated the savings over the last three months.

“Any little bit to take the edge off, considering the cost of housing, gasoline, I appreciate any kind of support,” Walton said. “I wish we could find a way to avoid having a tax on groceries. It’s something that everybody has to have, it’s not optional.”

Behn plans to unveil her proposed legislation later this month.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
VIDEO: View of deadly Martin Co. building collapse aftermath
Home Fire
Fire crews battle blaze in London
Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right...
Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Ky.

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Another cold morning leads to a warming trend the next few days
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
KDE released data from the Kentucky's School Report Card.
Several EKY schools excel on Kentucky Department of Education report card
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found
William C. Ayers
Golden Alert issued for Rockcastle Co. man