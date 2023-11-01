Sheriff: Missing man now considered armed and dangerous

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and dangerous.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who went missing is now considered armed and dangerous, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say William D. Ragen, 39, was reported missing after he was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Slate Lick Church Road, approximately two miles east of London.

Officials said Ragen was intoxicated and could be having mental issues.

Deputies said Ragen was reportedly armed with a machete. Ragen broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road, roughly eight miles south of London.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said their Special Response Team is responding to the area.

They said Ragan should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described to be 5′7 and 150 lbs. with brown hair and wearing a black leather jacket.

If you have any information about Ragen, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or dispatch at 606-878-7000.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County
One Harlan County man is richer after winning $50,000 from a Cash Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket...
Harlan County man wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?
Denise Griebel named superintendent
Superintendent named for Laurel County Schools
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Funeral arrangements for longtime Whitesburg firefighter announced

Latest News

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FRANKFORT, July 12 -- Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, comments during a discussion of the...
Sen. Phillip Wheeler releases statement on deadly building collapse
WYMT First Alert Weather
Chilly start to November, hard freeze likely tonight
Money (gfx)
More than $5 million presented to Wolfe, Powell counties