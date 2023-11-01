Sheriff: Missing man considered armed and dangerous has been found

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***Update***

William Ragen, 39, of Lily, has been found and arrested by the Knox County Office off of KY 830 on Hazel Fork Road.

***Original Story***

A man who went missing is now considered armed and dangerous, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say William D. Ragen, 39, was reported missing after he was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Slate Lick Church Road, approximately two miles east of London.

Officials said Ragen was intoxicated and could be having mental issues.

Deputies said Ragen was reportedly armed with a machete. Ragen broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road, roughly eight miles south of London.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said their Special Response Team is responding to the area.

They said Ragan should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described to be 5′7 and 150 lbs. with brown hair and wearing a black leather jacket.

If you have any information about Ragen, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or dispatch at 606-878-7000.

