Sen. Phillip Wheeler releases statement on deadly building collapse

FRANKFORT, July 12 -- Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, comments during a discussion of the...
FRANKFORT, July 12 -- Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, comments during a discussion of the dissemination of personally identifying information about minors in a meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary.(WBKO)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s state lawmakers has released a statement on the deadly building collapse in Martin County.

Sen. Phillip Wheeler, who represents the 31st District, which includes Martin County, sent the following in an email to WYMT on Wednesday morning:

“This morning, like many, I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news of a building collapse in Martin County, resulting in injury and the loss of a precious life. This incident is a stark reminder of the inherent risks in any job and the unexpected nature of tragedy. It underscores the preciousness of life and the importance of treasuring our loved ones.

“Please join my family and me as we pray for the safe rescue of the hardworking Kentuckians and the safety of the dedicated and courageous rescue teams tirelessly working to save them. The General Assembly and I are closely monitoring the situation. We are prepared to assist those affected by loss or injury and their families and the local government in any way we can.”

Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R) - 31st District

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County
One Harlan County man is richer after winning $50,000 from a Cash Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket...
Harlan County man wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?
Denise Griebel named superintendent
Superintendent named for Laurel County Schools
Photo Courtesy: McCreary County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Two arrested in McCreary County following theft complaint

Latest News

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
Update: One dead following building collapse in Martin County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Chilly start to November, hard freeze likely tonight
Money (gfx)
More than $5 million presented to Wolfe, Powell counties
Safe Halloween welcomes between 600 to 800 trick-or-treaters to collect candy from many...
Kiwanis Club hosts 21st annual safe Halloween
Home Fire
Fire crews battle blaze in London