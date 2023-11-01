Sen. Phillip Wheeler releases statement on deadly building collapse

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s state lawmakers has released a statement on the deadly building collapse in Martin County.

Sen. Phillip Wheeler, who represents the 31st District, which includes Martin County, sent the following in an email to WYMT on Wednesday morning:

“This morning, like many, I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news of a building collapse in Martin County, resulting in injury and the loss of a precious life. This incident is a stark reminder of the inherent risks in any job and the unexpected nature of tragedy. It underscores the preciousness of life and the importance of treasuring our loved ones. “Please join my family and me as we pray for the safe rescue of the hardworking Kentuckians and the safety of the dedicated and courageous rescue teams tirelessly working to save them. The General Assembly and I are closely monitoring the situation. We are prepared to assist those affected by loss or injury and their families and the local government in any way we can.”

