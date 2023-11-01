One dead following building collapse in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 2 p.m. 11-1-2023 Update: Officials hosted a news conference to provide an update on the current search for two men missing after a building collapsed in Martin County.

Watch the full news conference below:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

10:30 a.m. 11-1-2023 Update: We have learned at least one person is dead following the building collapse in Martin County Tuesday night.

Officials with the sheriff’s office confirmed the death on Wednesday morning. Martin County Sheriff John Kirk confirmed the worker crews originally made contact when they arrived is the one that died.

No word if any contact has been made with the second worker trapped under the collapsed building.

We are told that family members of the man were notified, but we have not been able to get in touch with the coroner to confirm a name.

11-1-2023 Update:

Following the declaration of a local emergency in Martin County Wednesday morning, officials took it up to the state level.

Just before 6:25 a.m., Gov. Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency. He announced the move on social media.

I have signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Martin County following the collapse of a coal preparation plant. Two workers are trapped inside and a number of teams are working to rescue these individuals. The Order mobilizes state resources to help. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 1, 2023

The declaration will mobilize additional resources to help the two men trapped in the collapsed coal prep plant.

“Please join Britainy and me in praying for their safety and for the brave teams working to rescue them.” Gov. Beshear said in the post.

Officials with the American Red Cross reached out to WYMT on Wednesday morning. They are planning on offering canteen services, blankets and hygiene products for the first responders helping in Martin County. They plan to be in place by noon.

We also received a news release from Kentucky Emergency Management detailing some of the additional resources they are sending as part of the State of Emergency declaration. Col. Jeremy Slinker, KYEM Director, is on scene and working the incident with the KYEM mobile command vehicle.

Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue, the Special Operations Unit from the Lexington Fire Department, the National Guard’s Special Tactics Squadron K9 search dog and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team are also there.

Original Story:

Officials in Martin County confirmed two men are trapped following a building collapse near the middle fork of Wolf Creek.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Just more than 15 minutes later, first responders arrived to find a more than 10-story coal preparation plant had collapsed while the pair were working inside to prepare the structure for demolition.

“This coal preparation plant has been out of commission for a while- for several years,” said Martin County Sheriff John Kirk. “It’s my understanding that the coal company sold it for basically scrap. And they were salvaging what they could out of it.”

Kirk said the project has been ongoing for nearly 8 months, but something happened Tuesday that was out of the norm.

“They typically take these down in sections. They fall them- you know, cut torch and fall them in section,” he said. We believe that’s what happened. That it just didn’t fall the way they had projected it to fall and it actually closed around them.”

He said the men were on the bottom floor when the building collapsed, trapping them beneath tons of rubble.

“We’ve been able to locate one of them and talk with him. Rescue efforts are underway now. We have multiple agencies down there,” said Kirk. “We’ve got several rescuers inside of the rubble trying to free him.”

The effort requires all hands on deck, with agencies from all around working to be part of the rescue.

“We’re not really equipped for this type of disaster,” Kirk said.

The Pikeville Fire Department was the first agency to locate one of the men, putting him in contact with rescuers and starting the rescue process. While the other man has not been located, first responders say it is still being maneuvered as a rescue mission for both workers.

Other area fire departments and agencies are working to help, with several counties represented and Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request rescue assistance from the state.

Sheriff Kirk said the work is slow going and this could turn into a multi-day operation.

“This is a lot of weight. A lot of large metal structures, a lot of concrete, and very confined space last. Very tight spaces. Any time you put a rescuer in that situation, you’re putting in putting his life in danger.”

He said the falling objects and debris are also a risk factor for rescuers.

“You kinda feel helpless that you can’t do more, that you can’t for it faster. But this is not a fast process. It’s a very slow process in order to try to keep everybody safe,” he said. “This is a rescue mission.”

He said hope and help is all the area can really count on right now.

“If you pray, pray for these people. Pray for the victims, the families, pray for the first responders,” Kirk said.

County officials plan to host a news conference sometime Wednesday with updates on the ongoing rescue effort.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.