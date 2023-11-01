Lee County, Va. Schools receive more than $740K

0830_money_Pixabay/MGN
0830_money_Pixabay/MGN(Source: Pixabay)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia school district received more than $740,000 from the USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants Program.

The grant was awarded to the Lee County School District.

Leaders said the money will be used for interactive teleconferencing equipment across the county.

“This grant by the Department of Agriculture is great news for students throughout Lee County,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “This new interactive teleconferencing equipment will give over 5,000 students access to essential educational resources, professional development courses, and mental health services.”

