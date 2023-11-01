Kiwanis Club hosts 21st annual safe Halloween

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of kids dressed up in costumes and went to Perry County Park for the 21st annual safe Halloween.

Safe Halloween welcomes between 600 to 800 trick-or-treaters to collect candy from many different participants.

Sherry Spradlin came up with the idea 21 years ago after noticing Hazard did not have an event like it.

“It is wonderful, I love seeing these little smiling faces,” Spradlin said. “We have some of our participants who have been doing it every year with us, which is great.”

The event is typically hosted at the Hazard National Guard Armory but this year Spradlin had to relocate to Perry County Park due to the armory being filled with supplies from the National Guard after the 2022 flood.

Spradlin said each year the event continues to grow.

“We have people already saying I’m coming back next year,” Spradlin said. “We add people every year which is wonderful, because anybody that’s ever come and done it has a great time.”

The Kiwanis Club will sponsor safe Halloween again next year and plan to go back to the Armory.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.