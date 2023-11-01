Harlan head football coach steps down after five seasons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragon football program will head in a new direction after Head Coach Eric Perry’s resignation on Monday, October 20.

School leaders released the following statement:

“HHS is very appreciative of Coach Perry, the time, effort, and support that he has offered our program. During his tenure, Harlan High School had one of its best seasons in the last decade, boasting an 8-4 record after falling to eventual state champion Pikeville in the second round of playoffs, last year.”

The Green Dragons finished 2-8 this past season, with wins over Hancock County (Sneedville), TN and Lynn Camp.

2022 though saw Harlan finish 7-3 in the regular season, their best mark under coach Perry and their best record since the 2016 regular season.

The Green Dragons also won in the first round of playoffs, beating Sayre 42-7, before falling to eventual state champ Pikeville in the second round.

When asked, Perry did not have a comment on the announcement.

Principal Britt Lawson went on to announce their interim head coach, former HHS football player, Frank Shope.

“Coach Shope was a standout HHS football player in the late 90s and early 2000s when he distinguished himself as an All-State Athlete. He continued his football career at the University of the Cumberlands, where he earned All-American honors. We believe Coach Shope’s deep roots in our program and his experience as both a player and coach make him an ideal candidate to lead the team during this transitional period,” said Principal Britt Lawson.

Following the end of this year’s playoffs, Harlan High School will begin a search for a new head football coach.

“The school remains committed to building on the strong foundation and storied history of success that has built the Harlan High School football program,” said Lawson.

