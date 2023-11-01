Golden Alert issued for Rockcastle Co. man

Missing Person
Missing Person(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Golden Alert was issued for a Brodhead man.

Deputies said William C. Ayers, 59, is 5′8″ and weighs 170 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Ayers was last seen near the intersection of Jones Ln. Ext and Copper Creek around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was possibly wearing a denim coat with tan sleeves and a black Star Wars hoodie, black pants or blue jeans and a pink backpack.

If you have any information, you can call the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office at 606-256-2121.

