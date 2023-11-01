Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Ky.

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Erica Ponder said she was simply driving on the interstate when she heard gunshots and realized she was shot.

Ponder is from Georgia and was driving through Rockcastle County around 10:30 p.m. on October 17 when the shooting happened.

She is still recovering and not able to work. Police are investigating, but it is not clear who fired the shot or why.

Ponder also has a lot of questions.

“Especially not being from Kentucky, and then it happens out of nowhere,” she said on Zoom Wednesday from her home in Georgia.

Ponder said she was driving to Pennsylvania when she heard a boom, then looked down in horror to discover she was shot.

“The bullet came through my passenger door. It entered my right thigh, went through, came out my right leg, went into my left leg, and was lodged right below my knee. My left knee,” Ponder said.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooter was driving another car. They have asked people to call them if they have any information from that night.

As of now, officials said there is nothing new to release, but when asked what kind of bullet was used, they said they are expecting more results next week.

Ponder said she was told it was a 9mm. She said the bullet was removed from her left leg, and she had four total wounds from the ordeal.

She said she was treated for a day and a half. However recovering, mentally and physically, has been tough.

“I am walking better. At first, I was walking with a walker. I am walking independently now. I have no feeling in my right thigh. It is numb,” Ponder said.

Despite all of that, she said she feels blessed.

“I just thank God that I can be here with my family. It really has changed my perspective on life overall. Where life can change in the blink of an eye,” Ponder said.

Ponder said she is a travel CNA and was traveling for work when this happened. She said she has not been able to return to work yet.

