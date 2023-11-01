Former Wildcat, Titans QB Will Levis named starter for second consecutive week

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WYMT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was named the starting quarterback for the second consecutive week for the Titans’ Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out for the second consecutive week after suffering a right high ankle sprain in their week six loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Levis led the Titans to a week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons in his first NFL start, passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

