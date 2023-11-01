Former UK wide receiver promoted to Raiders’ interim GM

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WYMT) - Former UK wideout Anthony “Champ” Kelly was named interim General Manager of the Raiders after owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

McDaniels was fired less than two years into his six-year contract, finishing with a 9-15 record.

Ziegler was also let ago less then two years in.

Kelly was a wide receiver at UK from 1998-2001, before spending seven seasons with the Chicago Bears and eight years with the Denver Broncos in management positions.

He also spent time as a player, wide receivers coach and General Manager for the Lexington Horsemen after playing with the Cats from 2003-2007.

