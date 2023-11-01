Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One of the five former Mermphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, will change his plea from not guilty in federal court on Thursday, according to his attorney.

Desmond Mills, along with Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarius Bean, were charged with second-degree murder in connection to Nichols’ death. The five officers were caught on camera beating Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023.

Nichold died three days later.

The five former officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in court.

In September, they were all indicted by a federal grand jury on charges indicating they violated Nichols’ civil rights. The four counts include:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed his client plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty in the federal case Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty has declared a local state of emergency to request...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
One Harlan County man is richer after winning $50,000 from a Cash Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket...
Harlan County man wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Missing man now considered armed and dangerous
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Funeral arrangements for longtime Whitesburg firefighter announced

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks as he signs papers to be...
Judge indicates she may delay Trump trial on charges he hid classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait