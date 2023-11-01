Fire crews battle blaze in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple agencies responded to a home fire in London Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the London Fire Department said the blaze happened at a home on East 5th Street.

When first responders got to the scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene for more than three hours to extinguish the blaze.

