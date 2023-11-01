DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait

The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
(Gray News) – DoorDash is advising customers to tip ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait longer.

According to a report from The Verge, some customers are receiving a new pop-up message while placing an order on DoorDash.

If you enter $0 in the tip section, app users are seeing an alert that reads:

“Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”

The Wall Street Journal also spoke with customers who received this message.

The pop-up message in the DoorDash app is currently being tested in different markets.

A report from the Associated Press on Wednesday said DoorDash orders surged 24% in the third quarter, helping the company narrow its losses.

DoorDash said revenue jumped 27% to $2.16 billion, also ahead of the $2.09 billion that analysts were expecting.

