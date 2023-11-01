Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas returning to theme park

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa is making his way back to the Great Smoky Mountains with Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas! The event will feature a new drone display, live shows and food.

Smoky Mountain Christmas means areas of the park will transform into their Christmas-themed counterparts. Timber Canyon will become Glacier Ridge and Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Upper Craftman’s Valley will be refreshed with an “arctic experience.” Wilderness Pass will also feature a new “Wonderful Christmas! Plaza Tree Show,” featuring a 50-foot tall animated tree with synchronized lights.

“Christmas is the time when the love of family, the joy of togetherness and the hope of a brighter tomorrow all seem to shine the brightest. It’s also the time of year when those special family memories and traditions just seem to mean the most to us all. I want our guests this Christmas season to celebrate that special light while they are here with us. I hope they’ll stop and enjoy the moments spent together in the beauty of this special place. Those are the moments that everyone will remember many years from now—when the kids are grown up with kids of their own, and the whole family is reminiscing about special times during Christmases past.”

The park will also be hosting new shows with Christmas themes, like Dollywood’s headlining show “Christmas in the Smokies.” Guests will also be able to take a peek into Santa’s Smoky Mountains cabin as he prepares for the big day.

Smoky Mountain Christmas runs from Nov. 4 to Jan. 6.

