Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas returning to theme park

Smoky Mountain Christmas means areas of the park will transform into their Christmas-themed counterparts.
Smoky Mountain Christmas means areas of the park will transform into their Christmas-themed counterparts.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa is making his way back to the Great Smoky Mountains with Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas! The event will feature a new drone display, live shows and food.

Smoky Mountain Christmas means areas of the park will transform into their Christmas-themed counterparts. Timber Canyon will become Glacier Ridge and Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Upper Craftman’s Valley will be refreshed with an “arctic experience.” Wilderness Pass will also feature a new “Wonderful Christmas! Plaza Tree Show,” featuring a 50-foot tall animated tree with synchronized lights.

“Christmas is the time when the love of family, the joy of togetherness and the hope of a brighter tomorrow all seem to shine the brightest. It’s also the time of year when those special family memories and traditions just seem to mean the most to us all. I want our guests this Christmas season to celebrate that special light while they are here with us. I hope they’ll stop and enjoy the moments spent together in the beauty of this special place. Those are the moments that everyone will remember many years from now—when the kids are grown up with kids of their own, and the whole family is reminiscing about special times during Christmases past.”

Dolly Parton

The park will also be hosting new shows with Christmas themes, like Dollywood’s headlining show “Christmas in the Smokies.” Guests will also be able to take a peek into Santa’s Smoky Mountains cabin as he prepares for the big day.

Smoky Mountain Christmas runs from Nov. 4 to Jan. 6.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
One Harlan County man is richer after winning $50,000 from a Cash Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket...
Harlan County man wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Missing man now considered armed and dangerous
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Funeral arrangements for longtime Whitesburg firefighter announced

Latest News

0830_money_Pixabay/MGN
Lee County, Va. Schools receive more than $740K
Missing Person
Golden Alert issued for Rockcastle Co. man
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Missing man now considered armed and dangerous
Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right...
Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Ky.
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Funeral arrangements for longtime Whitesburg firefighter announced