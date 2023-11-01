Department of Education releases KY school report card

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Education has just released its school report card for this past academic year.

KDE says the data should be used to identify achievement gaps to inform decision-making at the local level and to put funding and resources where they are most needed.

The department briefed the media on Tuesday.

Interim Education Commissioner Robin Fields Kinney says Kentucky’s latest school report card paints a complex picture.

“I hope this data serves to continue conversations on how each and every Kentucky can best serve and support the schools in the communities,” said Kinney.

But also showed that strides were made in some areas, especially the Commonwealth’s elementary schools.

“We are making investments in teachers and administrators so that they can help to betterment needs of students in the literacy space,” said KDE Chief Academic Officer Micki Ray. “The early literacy space, specifically”

Ray says that’s also due in part to increased opportunities for professional learning.

However, data shows performance levels in STEM fields lagged, particularly in middle and high schools.

“Our areas that are most difficult to recruit our high-quality teachers tend to be in the math and science areas,” said Kinney.

Another challenge is student attendance, with this report card revealing nearly 30% of Kentucky’s students were chronically absent.

That’s up nearly 80,000 students from the 2018-19 school year, pre-pandemic.

“If we don’t have students in the classroom, the chances they are receiving, and learning from, the instruction is greatly mitigated,” said Kinney.

Kinney says there’s not one way to label the issue but as with student performance. It will require a holistic response to overcome.

“Let’s face it. Kentucky families and the kids have been through a lot. So there’s gonna be a lot of support and encouragement needed from administrators, teachers, family members, community members to help us get kids back in school on a regular basis,” Kinney said.

For parents, KDE says you will receive your child’s individual data soon.

It will come from your student’s school district in the mail over the next few weeks.

