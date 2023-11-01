Chilly start to November, hard freeze likely tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few snowflakes flew for some overnight, but the big story to start the new month is the cold.

Today and Tonight

It will be a frigid day, even with the sunshine. Highs will start in the upper 20s and struggle their way into the low to mid-40s. Win There is a Freeze Warning in effect for most of the region until noon and it likely take that long to get above the freezing mark.

I expect to see another Freeze Warning tonight as clear skies take us well into the 20s with some locations getting close to the 20° mark. A widespread frost will kill anything left outside, so bring it in or cover it up if you can’t bring it in.

Extended Forecast

While Thursday will start on the cold side, sunshine and some southwest winds will start moving us in the right direction by the afternoon hours. Highs should make their way back into the mid-50s. Clear skies will take us back into the 30s overnight, but it should still be warmer than Thursday morning.

We continue the dry and warmer trend into Friday and the weekend. Sunshine will take us back into the low 60s on Friday, mid to upper 60s on Saturday and get us close to 70° on Sunday.

New model data is in agreement that the rain chances will hold off until late Monday, but the possible system we’ve been watching will move in just in time for Election Day. We could be looking at a midnight high on Tuesday. Stay tuned!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

