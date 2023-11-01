Another freeze for Wednesday night, warming trend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking more frigid air for the middle of the week, but temperatures slowly warm for Friday and the weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

A calm and cool night is on tap across the region. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Again, low temperatures tumble into the upper-20s, so be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes as a hard freeze is possible.

We are tracking another stretch of dry, mild weather as high pressure begins to settle into the area. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Thursday. Highs top out in the mid-50s.

Into Thursday night, temperatures are not as cool. We dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning, so some areas of patchy frost are possible.

Back To The 60s

High pressure looks to dominate our forecast for Friday and the weekend, so we are tracking dry weather to linger.

Highs rebound into the lower-60s on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows are back in the lower-40s, so the forecast is looking good for round one of the high school football playoffs.

Temperatures are trending warmer for the weekend. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-60s as we stay dry and partly cloudy. Lows dip into the mid-40s.

Don’t forget, we fall back early Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night.

On Sunday, the forecast does not change much. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking our next cold front in the extended forecast.

Most of Monday is looking dry and mild. Highs could reach the lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. Again, a stray shower is possible, but the overall chance looks low. Lows only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Scattered showers look to increase for Election Day on Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid-60s, and lows fall into the mid-40s. We will keep an eye on this next weather system and keep you posted as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.