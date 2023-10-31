WKYT Fact✓Check | Healthcare coverage concerns

We’re looking at claims the attorney general wants to re-instate a policy the last Republican governor pushed for.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new ad from a group backed by the Democratic Governor’s Association is taking aim at Daniel Cameron.

The ad claims, “Cameron promised Matt Bevin-style cuts to Medicaid and to actively work to cut protections for patients with preexisting conditions on private insurance, too.”

WKYT wants to Fact✓Check these claims.

The current Attorney General did discuss bringing back the plan to get able-bodied adults working in exchange for health care coverage through Medicaid.

The Associated Press covered Cameron’s comments back in July at a Kentucky Farm Bureau forum. His plan mirrors what the last Republican governor tried to do. Matt Bevin wanted to create Medicaid work requirements.

Twice, a federal judge struck down the then-governor’s plan, and less than a week after taking office, Governor Beshear ended the state’s legal fight over the Medicaid work requirement. Beshear claimed it would have cut coverage for 100,000 Kentuckians.

Cameron says requiring able-bodied adults to work for Medicaid coverage would help raise the state’s workforce numbers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kentucky Center for Statistics do show a smaller labor force, that’s everyone 16 and older classified as employed or unemployed, now compared to December of 2019 when Governor Beshear took office.

