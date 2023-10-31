A winter feel to end October, Freeze Warning in place

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold night is on tap across the mountains. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-20s, so be sure to bundle up if you have any outdoor Halloween plans.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

We are tracking more dry weather across the region through tonight, but cold air will linger. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-20s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. A Freeze Warning is in place through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, so be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes as a hard freeze is possible. The Freeze Warning does not include Lawrence County or Wayne County, West Virginia, but it will still be cold in those locations.

Freeze Warning (WYMT Weather)

Below-average weather will stick around on Wednesday. Temperatures only top out in the mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Into Wednesday night, another hard freeze is possible. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky, so again, you will need to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

A Gradual Warming Trend

We are tracking a warming trend for Thursday and beyond as high pressure begins to dominate the forecast... again.

We remain dry and partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs top out in the mid-50s, while lows are back in the mid-and-upper-30s, so we will watch out for some patchy frost.

Highs look to rebound into the lower-60s by Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures dip into the lower-40s, so the forecast is looking pretty good for round one of the high school football playoffs.

Saturday is looking near average and dry. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s. Don’t forget, we fall back early Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night.

Extended Forecast

Models are starting to come into better agreement for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s on Sunday as we are tracking more dry weather. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

The first half of Monday is looking dry and mild. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking our next weather system by late Monday and Tuesday. As a result, scattered showers look possible. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

