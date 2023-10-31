Voters to decide if candidates deliver on campaign promises

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly four years since Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron were sworn into office.

In 2019, Cameron made Kentucky history as the first Republican Attorney General in more than 70 years and the first African American independently elected to a statewide office.

At the time, his campaign website promised to reestablish the office’s credibility and return it to its position as the chief law enforcement office of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

  • By depoliticizing the office
  • By better leveraging our relationships with our federal partners
  • By enhancing the presence of the AG’s office outside of Frankfort

In a victory speech, he told a crowd “We’re going to get back to the bread-and-butter basics of being the chief law enforcement officer in defending and enforcing the laws that are passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor.”

He replaced outgoing Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Beshear’s platform for Governor focused heavily on bolstering education and healthcare reform.

His shakeups at the Board of Education, resulted in a lawsuit on his first day in office.

At the time, he told the crowd “These members were not chosen based on any partisan affiliation but based on their commitment to make our schools better. To put our children first.”

Andy Beshear was tasked with swearing-in Daniel Cameron back in 2019.

Political scientists say the two have used the rise in their careers and visibility to pave a path in politics moving forward.

“Both emerged from the Attorney General’s Office, getting name recognition from legal activity before they ran for Governor,” said Dr. Stephen Voss, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Kentucky. “Really, we have two candidates, one Democrat, one Republican with a fairly similar approach to their careers. both of which succeeded taking those approaches.”

Both candidates have spent the last few months making campaign pushed of their own. But experts say, elections aren’t decided that easily or simply on issues alone.

“Voters are fairly savvy,” said Dr. Voss. “They don’t put a lot of stock in campaign promises they know that often candidates cannot deliver or are often distracted by other things.”

Early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th.

