UPIKE highlights the arts at Humanities on the Hill

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville hosted a Halloween treat for the campus and community, highlighting some of its programs with the annual Humanities on the Hill.

The event, which invited students from the campus and people from the community to the Health Professionals Building Tuesday, displayed different avenues of humanities. From film and media arts to religious studies, professors and students provided an insight into the courses, while celebrating the fall season with fun festivities.

“It’s really just an opportunity to showcase what we do in the humanities and the many different ways that we can help students become the best version of themselves,” said Associate Professor of Religious Studies Sumer Bingham Musick.

Musick said the event is all about opening the door to potential students and opening the eyes of the students who are already on campus.

“That’s really what this is all about,” she said. “When students walk away from here, they leave going, ‘Oh my gosh. I had no idea that these opportunities were available to me.’

Theater group founder Elathan Bowling said the importance of the arts cannot be overstated.

“People should have, one, the resources to experience the arts,” he said. “But, also, a creative outlet that they can use to express themselves.”

Students from Pike Central High School also joined the fun, getting a taste of UPIKE’s different options.

“I think humanities, and with all the music too, supports everyone. And you can feel like a family,” siad senior Heaven Stanley. “That’s where I made my family is band and theater. So, if some people don’t have a supporting family or supporting anything- you know- this is where we can come together and support one another.”

