Two arrested in McCreary County following theft complaint

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are facing charges for their role in a theft case in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Monday in the Pine Knot community of McCreary County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint that a generator and air compressor were stolen from a job site.

Following an investigation, they found the suspects, Ronnie Ellis and Aaron Chambers, 39, of Oneida, Tennessee were found and arrested. They were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Chambers, who is still listed as an inmate at the jail, is charged with receiving stolen property. Ellis is not listed on the jail’s current roster so we do not know his charges.

Police say the stolen items were recovered and returned to their owner.

