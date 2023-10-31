Superintendent named for Laurel County Schools

Denise Griebel named superintendent
Denise Griebel named superintendent(Laurel County School District)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, administrators with Laurel County Schools announced Denise Griebel was selected to serve as superintendent.

Griebel has served as interim superintendent since early August.

She was named to the role after Dr. Doug Bennett retired.

Griebel has served as either an assistant or deputy superintendent for the district for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

DANIEL CAMERON
Issues and Answers: Attorney General, gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron
Groundbreaking in Corbin
Leaders break ground on Corbin Center expansion project
Johnson Central High School
Johnson Central High School sees national spotlight for student success
Candidates for governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.
Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election