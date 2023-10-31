Superintendent named for Laurel County Schools

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, administrators with Laurel County Schools announced Denise Griebel was selected to serve as superintendent.

Griebel has served as interim superintendent since early August.

She was named to the role after Dr. Doug Bennett retired.

Griebel has served as either an assistant or deputy superintendent for the district for 16 years.

