State audit finds accounting, bookkeeping errors in Estill Co.

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An audit in Estill County reportedly found several accounting and bookkeeping errors.

State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office said Estill County Clerk Brian Crowe overspent available funds and failed to segregate duties.

Officials said there was also significant money miscalculations and other issues.

The audit was referred to the Department of Local Government for further review.

