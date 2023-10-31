Race Against Hunger kicks off in November to benefit hunger relief organizations

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - Starting just in time for the holiday season, you will be able to help someone less fortunate put food on their table just by shopping at your local grocery store.

From November 1st through the 28th, customers at any Food City location will be able to donate $1, $3 or $5 or round your bill up to the next dollar amount when you check out during the annual Race Against Hunger event.

The campaign, which has been a yearly event since 1992, raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for local hunger relief organizations and food banks.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

100% of the proceeds will go to the organizations, which can make approximately four meals for each dollar donated.

