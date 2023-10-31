Pike County Bowl surpasses $1 million

This year, the Pike County Bowl raised $34,800, which brings the total amount raised through...
This year, the Pike County Bowl raised $34,800, which brings the total amount raised through its 38 years to $1,030,669.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The six high schools in Pike County gathered to receive their checks from the Pike County Bowl.

This year, the Pike County Bowl raised $34,800, which brings the total amount raised through its 38 years to $1,030,669.

With class realignment, this is the first year not all the county schools have participated in the Pike County Bowl.

The committee is still paying schools in non-participation years a cut of the proceeds due to having to pay the outside teams involved.

“I think the portion each school gets really helps their athletic department out but more than anything it’s the experience the kids get,” Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee said. “To have an atmosphere like that early in the season, the bank and WYMT do a great job promoting that each year, we’ve got a great crowd and its great or our kids and the community.”

McNamee said he hopes the committee continues to bring teams in to let them see mountain football.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
Funeral arrangements released for firefighter killed in weekend crash
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Source: WTOC
Man dead, boy injured after Laurel County ATV crash

Latest News

KENTUCKY WILDCATS LOGO MGN
Harlan County native named legend of 2023 Unity Series
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - SW
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Sam Ball - Sports 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - SOMERSET