Pike County Bowl surpasses $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The six high schools in Pike County gathered to receive their checks from the Pike County Bowl.

This year, the Pike County Bowl raised $34,800, which brings the total amount raised through its 38 years to $1,030,669.

With class realignment, this is the first year not all the county schools have participated in the Pike County Bowl.

The committee is still paying schools in non-participation years a cut of the proceeds due to having to pay the outside teams involved.

“I think the portion each school gets really helps their athletic department out but more than anything it’s the experience the kids get,” Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee said. “To have an atmosphere like that early in the season, the bank and WYMT do a great job promoting that each year, we’ve got a great crowd and its great or our kids and the community.”

McNamee said he hopes the committee continues to bring teams in to let them see mountain football.

