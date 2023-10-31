More than $5 million presented to Wolfe, Powell counties

WOLFE & POWELL COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Rocky Adkins, Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, presented more than $5 million to Wolfe and Powell counties.

“The funding we celebrated today will benefit Kentuckians for generations to come,” Adkins said. “These are investments in water infrastructure, internet expansion and our tourism industry. Eastern Kentucky has bright days ahead and we’ll keep working to bring this region the investments and opportunities they deserve.”

Adkins also said Gov. Beshear recommended an additional $1.9 million for the city of Campton and Wolfe County.

Leaders said the money will support cleaner water projects, parks, roads and bridges, law enforcement, tourism, high-speed internet access and more.

“Families across Kentucky deserve clean water and upgraded roads to keep their kids and grandkids safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “They also need access to high-speed internet to stay connected to work, school and more. That’s why I’m proud my senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, is visiting Clark, Powell and Wolfe counties today as we make these investments and make sure our children have every opportunity right here in Kentucky.”

You can find a list of Wolfe County awards below:

$398,607 from the Cleaner Water Program to the city of Campton for improvements to the water treatment plant. Gov. Beshear also recommended more than $1.7 million for the same project.

$1,400,000 to the Wolfe County Sanitation District for improvements to the city of Hazel Green’s wastewater collection system.

$935,000 for the city of Campton to replace the Main Street Walking Bridge.

Gov. Beshear recommended $157,750 for revitalization of local parks in Wolfe County.

$43,102.49 for the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is great news for Wolfe County and will help improve the quality of life here in this community,” said Rep. Timmy Truett of McKee, whose district includes Wolfe County. “Investments like these build on the legislature’s commitment to rural Kentucky.”

You can find a list of Powell County awards below:

$984,421 to Clay City for the city’s sewer rehabilitation project. Officials said the project will replace or repair 9,188 linear feet of sewer line to improve service for 367 homes and 79 businesses.

$278,576 to support Powell County’s composting efforts.

$255,835 to connect more than 1,000 unserved homes and businesses in the county to high-speed internet.

$249,912.23 to support Powell County’s recycling program.

$198,086 to the city of Stanton for water system improvements to increase water pressure.

$148,086 to Powell’s Valley Water District to install leak detection meters to reduce water loss.

$133,087 to the Beech Fork Water Commission for a preliminary engineering report for a new water treatment plant.

$58,086 to the Red River Wastewater Authority for new equipment.

$39,854 to the Powell County Tourism Commission to support tourism marketing.

$23,086 to the city of Stanton to extend sanitary sewer service along North Bend Road.

$15,490 to support computer-aided emergency dispatch improvements in the county.

“I’ve made it a priority to make sure our district is never neglected, and I’m pleased to see these investments come into this community,” said Rep. Bill Wesley of Ravenna, whose district includes Powell County. “Clean water, access to broadband and resources for local tourism businesses all build on what the legislature is doing to make communities like ours stronger.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.