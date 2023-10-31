Leaders break ground on Corbin Center expansion project

Groundbreaking in Corbin
Groundbreaking in Corbin(Senate President Robert Stivers)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local and state leaders gathered in Corbin to break ground on the expansion project of the Corbin Center.

Officials also unveiled a new hotel project.

“It’s a happy day as we celebrate the Corbin Center expansion and H&W hotel development partnership,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “We are thankful for the vision of our good friend, Sen. Robert Stivers, and for his confidence in our ability to take these investments and multiply them to grow our business and community offerings.”

The Corbin Center expansion project will cost $3.5 million.

“Leveraging public funds to attract private investment is when our commonwealth really wins,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, (R-Manchester). “We’re laying a foundation today for future regional growth and I’m excited for the possibilities this creates in additional jobs and more tourism to the area which means continued economic growth.”

Leaders said the new structure is a 113-bed TownePlace Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites. The building will also have conference spaces, which could attract business and association meetings.

“We could not be more pleased with this announcement today,” said Bruce Carpenter, executive director of the Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency and The Corbin Center. “This will open the door to new conferences and events for Corbin and the region. Expanding our event center is not just about adding more space; it’s about creating opportunities for southern Kentucky and enhancing our community’s vitality. We are grateful to Sen. Stivers and the Kentucky legislature for funding this project.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

DANIEL CAMERON
Issues and Answers: Attorney General, gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron
Johnson Central High School
Johnson Central High School sees national spotlight for student success
Candidates for governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.
Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Longtime Whitesburg firefighter dies