Leaders break ground on Corbin Center expansion project

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, local and state leaders gathered in Corbin to break ground on the expansion project of the Corbin Center.

Officials also unveiled a new hotel project.

“It’s a happy day as we celebrate the Corbin Center expansion and H&W hotel development partnership,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “We are thankful for the vision of our good friend, Sen. Robert Stivers, and for his confidence in our ability to take these investments and multiply them to grow our business and community offerings.”

The Corbin Center expansion project will cost $3.5 million.

“Leveraging public funds to attract private investment is when our commonwealth really wins,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, (R-Manchester). “We’re laying a foundation today for future regional growth and I’m excited for the possibilities this creates in additional jobs and more tourism to the area which means continued economic growth.”

Leaders said the new structure is a 113-bed TownePlace Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites. The building will also have conference spaces, which could attract business and association meetings.

“We could not be more pleased with this announcement today,” said Bruce Carpenter, executive director of the Southern Kentucky Economic Development Agency and The Corbin Center. “This will open the door to new conferences and events for Corbin and the region. Expanding our event center is not just about adding more space; it’s about creating opportunities for southern Kentucky and enhancing our community’s vitality. We are grateful to Sen. Stivers and the Kentucky legislature for funding this project.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.