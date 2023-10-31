Issues and Answers: Attorney General, gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Cameron is the 51st Attorney General (AG) for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

However, on November 7, he hopes to be elected to the state’s highest office.

Cameron will square off against incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear was also invited to appear on Issues and Answers.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with gubernatorial candidate AG Daniel Cameron.

You can watch the episode in the video player above.

