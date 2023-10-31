Harlan County native named legend of 2023 Unity Series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Men’s Basketball program is hosting its Unity Series for the third time and for the second straight season, two legends will be honored for having a history of being trailblazers in diversity, equity and inclusion.

The university announced George Raveling and Porter “P.G.” Peeples as their legends for the series Tuesday morning. Both men will be recognized in Thursday’s contest against the Kentucky State Thorobreds and will also address both teams at a dinner on Wednesday.

Raveling played collegiately at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and coached at Washington State, Southern California and Iowa. He was the first African American basketball coach in the then-named Pac-8 Conference.

Peeples is a native of Lynch and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1968. Peeples obtained the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the December 2019 Commencement ceremonies. He was named the director of the Lexington chapter of the Urban League in 1969, becoming the youngest director in the country at 22 years old.

The Wildcats knocked off Florida A&M in last year’s Unity Series contest, 88-68 while coming out on top against the Southern Jaguars in the inaugural matchup back in 2021, 76-64.

The Unity Series ensures Kentucky will play at least one historically black college and university each season, with the game also set to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to provide opportunities for students at both institutions.

