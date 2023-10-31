Harlan County man wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket

One Harlan County man is richer after winning $50,000 off of a Cash Scratch-Off ticket from the Kentucky Lottery.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Cumberland man was on cloud nine after scratching the winning numbers on a $50,000 Cash Scratch-Off ticket from the Kentucky Lottery.

David Dixon made the lottery ticket purchase when he stopped at Food City on East Main Street in Cumberland a few weeks back. He told lottery officials he scanned the ticket to check his winnings.

“I thought it [message on the screen] meant go to Lottery Headquarters, but I wasn’t entirely sure,” Dixon said. “So, then the cashier scanned at their terminal, and then it said the same thing.”

When the clerk saw the same terminal message, Dixon began scratching the ticket to confirm his victory.

“I was pretty excited,” he said.

On Oct. 12, Dixon made the trek to Lottery Headquarters to claim the prize and was accompanied by his mother, Naomi.

“I couldn’t believe it that he won,” she said. “I really couldn’t believe it.”

Dixon walked away with a check worth $35,750 after taxes.

He said he plans to use the money to pay off some bills and get a start on holiday shopping.

Food City will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

