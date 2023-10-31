Funeral arrangements released for firefighter killed in weekend crash

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 10-31-2023 Update: We now know the funeral arrangements for a Leslie County firefighter killed in a weekend crash.

Visitation for Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Regina Huffman will take place Thursday night starting at 7 at the Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Hyden.

Her funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

You can read her obit here.

Original Story 10-29-2023:

Officials confirmed one person was killed following a Saturday night crash in Leslie County.

Three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department reportedly responded to a side-by-side crash.

While the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, officials said the emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road, and the vehicle veered into a ditch.

The driver of the emergency vehicle reportedly lost control and it flipped. Officials said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, Austin Turner, was taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH.

A passenger, Ben Barton, was also taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH.

Another passenger, Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle following the crash. Officials were later able to get her out. Huffman was taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH, but officials said she died at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.