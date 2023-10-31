Kentucky football Hall of Famer dies at 79

Sam Ball, University of Kentucky football All-American, retired jersey honoree and five-year...
Sam Ball, University of Kentucky football All-American, retired jersey honoree and five-year veteran of the National Football League, died Monday at the age of 79 in his hometown of Henderson, Ky.
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sam Ball, University of Kentucky All-American and 2018 Hall of Famer, died at the age of 79 in his hometown of Henderson, Ky.

Hall played for the Wildcats from 1962-1965, competing one year on the freshman team before becoming a three-year varsity letterman under former UK coach Charlie Bradshaw.

“Sam Ball was unique, on and off the football field, with a larger-than-life personality who enriched the lives of everyone he knew,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Sam’s football accomplishments speak for themselves. After his playing days, he continued to be an active Wildcat, supporting the UK Alumni Association and attending games for as many years as he was physically able. In addition, Sam never met a stranger and had a big heart for people, evidenced by his numerous community service activities throughout his life. He will be missed deeply in the Henderson and UK Athletics communities and our deepest condolences are with his family and friends.”

In Ball’s time with the Cats, he earned consensus first-team All-America and All-SEC honors before competing at the next level. Ball was picked 15th overall in the 1966 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, a team he would win an NFL Championship and a Super Bowl with.

Ball’s jersey number, 73, has been retired by the University.

