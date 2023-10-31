Doctors say it’s too soon to predict what cold and flu season will bring

Doctors in 2023 say the illnesses this season are more common.
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 2022, the cold and flu season opened with a surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases.

Primarily affecting young children, who usually develop cold-like symptoms, the respiratory virus also sent thousands of adults to the hospital.

Doctors in 2023 say the illnesses this season are more common.

“Not seeing what we saw a year or two ago with regards to RSV where we were not only seeing an increase in the public with RSV, but very, very sick children,” Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Phillips said. “That’s not the case at this point in the season. But again, it’s early.”

For now, it primarily sniffles, cough, fever and scratchy throats. From the common cold to stomach bugs, Norton Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Mark Brockman Jr. has seen it all in recent weeks.

“We’re starting to see more of the common things you see this year would be like RSV,” Norton Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Mark Brockman Jr. said. “We haven’t seen very much flu, but it’s coming.”

Doctors who were busy last year with the respiratory triple-demic of RSV, COVID and flu are now keeping an eye on Australia, where an active flu season is just winding down.

2023 brought a well-above-average number of flu cases down, and government numbers showed children as the most vulnerable population.

The highest rate of reported cases was in the age group five through nine. The second-highest group was newborn to four years. The third highest was 10 to 14.

Brockman said we could see something similar here.

”Oh definitely,” Brockman said. “And that’s why we use that model because we know the flu virus makes its way around each year.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
Funeral arrangements released for firefighter killed in weekend crash
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Importance of screenings during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Remote Area Medical
Free pop up medical services coming to Pike County
Professionals at Mary E. Martin spoke about insulin pricing.
Perry County diabetes center talks insulin pricing
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations