Chilly weather on the way for Halloween, first day of November

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be a bundle-up type of day if you plan to spend any real time outside. Grab those jackets!

Today and Tonight

We will start the day with some overcast skies for much of the region. There was a chance that the western counties could clear out overnight, but I don’t think that happened. Most of us will wake up in the 30s to start the day.

Skies will gradually clear this afternoon to a mix of sun and clouds, but the sun will not bring much warmth. We should make it into the upper 40s for this last day of October. At least it will be dry for the kiddos tonight as they hit the streets to trick or treat. It will be cold though, so make sure they are staying warm! Temperatures between 5 and 9 p.m. should stay in the 40s, but just barely as we lose daylight. Sunset is just before 7 p.m. tonight.

Speaking of overnight, partly cloudy skies should keep us from seeing widespread frost, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be cold and breezy. The wind will pick up out of the northwest and could gust as high as 20 mph or better at times. Air temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and the wind chill will make it feel colder than that.

Extended Forecast

While the first day of November will look better on Wednesday, it will not feel better. Even with full-on sunshine taking over later in the day, temperatures will struggle to find their way into the mid-40s. Wednesday night could be our first widespread killing frost, so if you have any plants left outside still trying to hang on, bring them in or cover them up. Lows will drop deep into the 20s under mainly clear skies.

We start a small temperature rebound for Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies will take us back into the mid-50s on Thursday and back into the low 60s by Friday. The nights will still be clear, so we’ll still see some lows with the number 3 in front of them.

The first weekend in November looks ok, at least for now. Saturday will be the warmest day in the next seven, with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday could feature a sprinkle or two. We’re keeping an eye on that.

One big thing to remember this weekend: Daylight Saving Time ends. Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

Our next front looks to arrive just in time for Election Day next Tuesday.

