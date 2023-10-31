AG Daniel Cameron continues his gubernatorial tour in the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Attorney General and GOP gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron made three stops in our region.

He visited Pikeville, London and Hazard during his final campaign stretch called, ‘Fight for Kentucky Bus Tour’.

During his stop at the Big Blue Smokehouse in Hazard, he assured his supporters that he is the right fit for Kentucky.

“It’s because I am going to reflect the values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties. You know it is important to have a governor who stands with you in a crisis whether that’s the flood or tornadoes in the west, but you need a governor that is going to stand with you every single day of the year,” Cameron said.

Cameron addressed the room of dozens and touched on one of the many hot topics during this election cycle: the economy.

“It is harder to buy groceries. It is harder to buy gas. Your utility bill is going up. So, the responsible thing to do is to have a governor who wants to put money back in your pocket,” he said. “That’s what we will do when we eliminate Kentucky’s income tax.”

Some republican lawmakers were in the room showing their support. Senator Brandon Smith said he feels Cameron will do what is right for Eastern Kentucky and believes more needs to be done after last year’s flood.

“We should have put this money on the ground much faster and it just has not happened. It’s going to be 27 degrees tonight and I will tell you what I will be thinking about. Those families out there that I feel like got let down by this administration,” said Smith.

Congressman Hal Rogers was also among supporting lawmakers in the room, and Rogers said he stands with Daniel Cameron.

“I thought it was important for me to let everyone know where I stand,” Rogers said. “He will work, work, work that’s his record. He’s smart. He’s articulate and he knows how to fight for Kentucky.”

Cameron is headed to Central Kentucky for his next stops on Wednesday.

