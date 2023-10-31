3 in custody after woman taken from Ohio to Kentucky, sheriff’s office says

A handgun was found in the vehicle that law enforcement agencies in Ohio and Kentucky had been looking for.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in at least two states are investigating a possible abduction Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the possible abduction was in Wooster in Wayne County, which is about 35 miles southwest of Akron.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating, said deputies were called around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for a suspicious activity call.

A 24-year-old woman was taken against her will and put into a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

As the vehicle took off, the sheriff’s office said a witness tried to stop it. Multiple gunshots were fired from the people inside the vehicle and the witness stopped chasing.

Law enforcement agencies began searching for the vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pinged the phone earlier Tuesday morning, around 5:30 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Wilmington in Clinton County and then in the Lebanon and Mason areas in Warren County, emergency communication reports state.

The pings continued along southbound I-71 at the Fields Ertel Road exit in Symmes Township and on the highway in Sycamore Township and Norwood areas, according to dispatch reports.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Kentucky State Police were later notified of the situation.

The phone was pinged in the Lexington area, KSP confirmed earlier Tuesday.

A few minutes after 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office says Kentucky troopers found and pulled over the vehicle.

The 24-year-old victim was found safe but did have minor injuries, the sheriff’s office explained.

Three people were taken into custody as charges are pending.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a handgun was found in the vehicle.

