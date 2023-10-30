ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd announce tour stop in Lexington

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour,” and now includes a stop in Lexington.

According to a press release, the tour will make its way to Rupp Arena on March 28, 2024.

Officials say the artist pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. Public sale tickets begin at 10 a.m. Friday, November 3.

For more information, you can visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

