Woman rescued following weekend fall in Red River Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue crews had a busy weekend in Wolfe County.

Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was called out for a call of an injured hiker in the Zoo crag area of the Red River Gorge.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders discovered the woman had fallen and hit a rock outcropping, hurting her lower leg.

Crews decided the best way to get the woman out of the location was to carry her. They used a rope rig and a stokes basket to get her down the mountain and back to the trailhead.

EMS crews took her to the hospital for treatment.

No word on her name or current condition.

