Top 5 plays from week 11 of high school football

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from the last week of regular season football across the mountains:

5. Perry Central’s Kizer Slone’s touchdown pass to Noah Kilburn for his second TD of the night.

4. Breathitt County’s Brady Tincher records a pick-6 in the Bobcats 42-7 win over Prestonsburg.

3. Tate Rice’s TD pass, earning him the all-time passing touchdown record for Clay County.

2. Pike Central’s Shannon Williams blocks Paintsville’s field goal attempt and returns it for a touchdown.

1. Floyd Central’s Jace Martin to Marvin McDonald connection in the end zone.

