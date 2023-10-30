Organization awarded $1.8 million for home repairs following 2022 flood

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Frontier Housing was awarded $1.8 million from the state’s Rural Housing Trust Fund (RHTF) to help families rebuild following the July 2022 flood.

Officials said the money will be used for construction and home repairs in Breathitt, Floyd, Magoffin and Martin counties.

“Affordable, safe housing is a fundamental human right, and in Eastern Kentucky, it’s been a long-standing struggle for many families. This grant is not just financial support; it is a beacon of hope for our community,” said Cody Prater, a Frontier Housing Board Member and Member of Frontier’s Finance Committee. He is the Branch Manager of the People’s Bank in Salyersville.

Officials added, in total, $13.5 million was awarded to nine housing agencies across the state.

