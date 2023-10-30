Multi-million dollar investment will bring nearly 30 jobs to EKY distillery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s bourbon trail will soon come even further east.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Brothers Wright Distilling Co. will invest nearly $38 million dollars and create 28 new full-time jobs in Pike County.

The company will build a new distillery that uses a rehabilitated underground coal mine to age its products.

“This is an incredibly innovative project that will use a once-forgotten coal mine to bring a great Kentucky product to market. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment and for creating more great jobs for Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release.

The 12,000-square-foot distillery, rickhouse, welcome center, museum and restaurant will be part of a 1,200-acre property along Kentucky Highway 292 along the banks of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River.

“From 1913 to 1946, more than 23 million tons of coal were mined out of this property,” said Kendall Wright, co-owner and COO of Brothers Wright Distilling Co. “Miners from all over the world traveled here to work, live and provide fuel to our nation during its greatest period of growth. We feel there is something special about honoring the work completed here over a century ago with a completely unique bourbon experience.”

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin later this year with completion scheduled by the end of 2024. Along with the nearly 30 positions ranging from production and maintenance to sales and tours, the project is expected to bring 50 construction and mine rehabilitation jobs with it.

The company’s owners also operate multiple other businesses all across Kentucky and central and southern Appalachia, including parent company Wright Concrete & Construction.

