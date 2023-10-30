Middlesboro Main Street Program receives funding to boost tourism, support small businesses

The City of Middlesboro has been awarded $100,000 for its Main Street Program to Boost Tourism and to support small businesses.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city received a large grant late last week to help boost tourism and support small businesses.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the money for Middlesboro from The Hartford in partnership with Main Street America and Kentucky Main Street on Friday.

The city received a $100,000 Small Business Accelerator Grant, which will allow officials to create a multi-faceted business incubator space. The new offering, which will be located in a refurbished building in the heart of downtown Middlesboro, will allow local small businesses to initiate in-person operations in affordable retail space while supporting entrepreneurs at all stages with co-working and event space.

“Last year was a record-breaking year for tourism across the commonwealth and our Kentucky Main Street communities played an important role in that success with 587 new jobs created and $47.9 million in investments for 2022,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentucky’s Main Streets are the hearts of our small towns, and our Main Street programs work to keep these areas thriving for families and travelers to enjoy. I am proud to see the Middlesboro and Paducah programs receive this funding to boost tourism and further support small businesses.”

The new space is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

