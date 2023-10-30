Man faces list of charges after reportedly running from police

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An East Bernstadt man is facing a list of charges following an incident on Friday.

Darrel Anger, 31, was reportedly arrested off of TIB Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

Deputies responded to a disturbance complaint after Anger was reportedly yelling and throwing items at a person’s home.

Anger reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived, but they were able to find him and investigate the incident.

Officials said Anger was under the influence and tried to run away from the deputies.

After a short foot chase and struggle, Anger was arrested.

He was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing and running from police.

Anger was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

