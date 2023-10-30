Man dead, boy injured after Laurel County ATV crash

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC(WTOC)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead and a boy is injured following an ATV crash Sunday morning, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Investigators said the crash happened along Jim Garland Road, four miles east of London.

Sheriff John Root said a green Kawasaki KFX 400 ATV hit a fence and tree, causing it to flip onto its side and eject both the driver and the passenger.

Officials said the driver of the ATV was identified as Jeffrey Smith, 52, of London.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for evaluation of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
Darrel Anger
Man faces list of charges after reportedly running from police

Latest News

Two FEMA Disaster Recover Assistance centers are opening up in Suwannee and Dixie counties....
Harlan Co. to receive $1.15 Million from FEMA for road fix
Police officers from various departments took part in a formation run in honor of the officer...
Man accused of killing EKY police officer learns trial date on one year anniversary of his death
Multi-million dollar investment will bring nearly 30 jobs to EKY distillery
Early voting in Kentucky starts later this week