Man dead, boy injured after Laurel County ATV crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead and a boy is injured following an ATV crash Sunday morning, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Investigators said the crash happened along Jim Garland Road, four miles east of London.

Sheriff John Root said a green Kawasaki KFX 400 ATV hit a fence and tree, causing it to flip onto its side and eject both the driver and the passenger.

Officials said the driver of the ATV was identified as Jeffrey Smith, 52, of London.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for evaluation of his injuries.

