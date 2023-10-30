Man accused of killing EKY police officer learns trial date on one year anniversary of his death

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday makes one year since a Laurel County police officer was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver.

12 months later, Casey Byrd, the man accused of killing London Police Sgt. Logan Medlock, found out when and where his trial will take place.

The anniversary was marked by several events, including a run in his honor that various local and area police departments took part in.

The “calling cadence” from that event was heard clearly inside the Laurel County Courthouse where Byrd was told his trial would be moved to Warren County starting April 16th, thanks to a change of venue request.

The anniversary was also marked by a new monument placed at the spot where Medlock was killed. It replaced an orange traffic cone and crime scene tape that had been wrapped around the place since the October 30th, 2022 crash.

It’s a very somber anniversary for those within the London Police Department.

“You know, all the emotions that we experienced that day, the moment we found out, the moment that we heard about it, come flooding back for me and, I am sure, for everybody else. It’s such a tragic time, such a tragic event,” said London Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

For now, Bryd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center charged with the murder of a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of alcohol with aggravating circumstances.

