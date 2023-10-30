Longtime Whitesburg firefighter dies

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Whitesburg officials say Whitesburg Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Joe Back has died.

Letcher Volunteer Fire Department Chief Wallace Bolling said Back ‘had went unresponsive’ on Friday on an EMS call.

We are told Back had a massive heart attack and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was eventually taken off life support.

Officials say Back had served in emergency services since the mid-1980′s.

First responders escorted Back from Pikeville to Whitesburg on Monday.

Courtesy: Eddie Hartsfield

Funeral arrangements are pending.

