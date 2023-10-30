Longtime Whitesburg firefighter dies

Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Whitesburg officials say Whitesburg Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Joe Back has died.

Letcher Volunteer Fire Department Chief Wallace Bolling said Back ‘had went unresponsive’ on Friday on an EMS call.

We are told Back had a massive heart attack and was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was eventually taken off life support.

Officials say Back had served in emergency services since the mid-1980′s.

First responders escorted Back from Pikeville to Whitesburg on Monday.

Courtesy: Eddie Hartsfield

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash
(File)
Community mourns the loss of EKY teacher
James Taylor, Jr. & Shawna Gilbert
Two arrested after barricading inside building, sheriff says
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Courtesy: Eddie Hartsfield
First responders escort Joe Back.
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Sarah Parker
Early voting in Kentucky starts later this week
Source: WTOC
Man dead, boy injured after Laurel County ATV crash