Laurel Co. first responders host fundraiser for 2-year-old with cancer

By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, several EMS agencies in Laurel County gathered to raise money for Liam Brown, 2, of Laurel County, who is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma.

His Grandmother Billie Jo Cromer said it hasn’t been easy having to drive back and forth to Lexington, while also taking care of their three other children.

“He’s had a lot of hospital stays, mom and dad can’t go to work, I think dad’s worked maybe two days during all of this and mom works once a week just to keep her job, they both work in the health field,” she said.

So, she contacted Frank Wilkerson with the Swiss Colony Fire Department to plan a fundraiser for the family.

“Then I contacted the other departments in Laurel County, put everything on Facebook and as you can see, we’ve had a huge turnout,” he explained.

Wilkerson said all of the first responders there were volunteering their time, for a special cause.

“We have a fire apparatus, rescue trucks, ambulances from almost every department in the county,” said Wilkerson.

Cromer said holding onto faith is what’s most important during this difficult time.

“With cancer, you never know the outcome. We hold onto our faith that God’s going to give Liam a complete healing, but we’ve got a long journey to go,” she explained.

Liam’s dad, Ethan Brown, said he is thankful for everything during this time.

“Yeah, we’re beyond grateful for just the support that’s been shown to Liam and to our family and the help, everyone’s been,” he said. “We just ask that you send up some prayers for him, he can use all the help he can get.”

Cromer said they will continue sharing his story and hosting events, so Liam’s parents can spend as much time with him as possible.

“We’ll just keep doing event after event until Liam comes home until he stays home and he’s cancer-free,” she said.

Liam was not able to attend the event because he was at UK hospital, being treated for E. coli. However, when he saw the fire trucks on video, he was excited.

You can follow Liam’s journey on his mom’s Facebook page below.

